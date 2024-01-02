At least 4 shot dead in Manipur, curfew reimposed in 5 valley districts

Fresh violence rocked Manipur on the first day of the New Year with at least four people killed and 14 others injured by armed attackers in Thoubal district on Monday, 1 January police said.

Police said that the incident occurred at Lilong Chingjao, where armed attackers opened fire at people following a quarrel over the forcible collections from the people.

Among the injured, many are stated to be critical and shifted to hospitals.

Reports said that the attackers, wearing police uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons, came in four vehicles and opened fire on people.

The three people died on the spot and another person succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The identity of the killers is still not known.

High tension followed the incident and two of the vehicles used by the assailants were burnt by an angry mob.