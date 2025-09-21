Who is the VHP to gatekeep the garba from non-Hindus, asks Athawale

Rajay Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale today, on 21 September, criticised the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) advisory that only Hindus should be allowed entry to garba events during Navratri, describing such directives as tantamount to ‘inviting violence’.

Navratri — traditionally celebrated with the garba and dandiya gatherings in north and western India, in particular, Gujarat and Maharashtra — is being celebrated from 22 September to 1 October this year.

On 20 September, Saturday, the VHP issued a statement insisting that only Hindus should be permitted to attend garba functions. The organisation also urged event organisers to verify entrants’ identities through Aadhaar cards to prevent alleged cases of ‘love jihad’.