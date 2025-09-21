Who is the VHP to gatekeep the garba from non-Hindus, asks Athawale
Rajay Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale today, on 21 September, criticised the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) advisory that only Hindus should be allowed entry to garba events during Navratri, describing such directives as tantamount to ‘inviting violence’.
Navratri — traditionally celebrated with the garba and dandiya gatherings in north and western India, in particular, Gujarat and Maharashtra — is being celebrated from 22 September to 1 October this year.
On 20 September, Saturday, the VHP issued a statement insisting that only Hindus should be permitted to attend garba functions. The organisation also urged event organisers to verify entrants’ identities through Aadhaar cards to prevent alleged cases of ‘love jihad’.
A senior VHP leader asserted that garba should be treated as a sacred act of worship rather than a mere cultural or dance event, and therefore, the entry of non-Hindus should be restricted.
Athawale, however, took to X (formerly Twitter) to strongly oppose the VHP’s advisory.
“I strongly condemn this! Who is the Vishva Hindu Parishad to decide who will go to garba and who will not? This advisory is not just limited to instructing organisers but is an open invitation for some radical elements to incite violence and use force,” he said.
The social activist from Maharashtra further warned of the potential consequences if unrest occurs.
“If any clashes, assaults or religious conflicts occur anywhere in the country during Navratri because of this advisory, the complete responsibility will rest with the VHP and its associated organisations,” Athawale added.
He argued that such actions undermine the very core of India’s unity, diversity, and religious tolerance.
“Navratri is a festival of worship and joy, and an attempt is being made to turn it into a platform for hate and suspicion, which is highly condemnable,” said the Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader.
Athawale emphasised that the Indian Constitution guarantees equality and freedom of religion under Articles 14, 15 and 25.
“No organisation can decide who should celebrate a festival. Garba is not just a religious tradition but also a celebration of music, dance and social harmony. Attempting to monopolise it with one ideology is unfair and regressive,” he remarked.
Urging the government and law enforcement authorities to take firm action, Athawale called for protection of both organisers and participants during Navratri.
“Any attempts at coercion, identity checks or religious discrimination must be strictly stopped under law. Navratri belongs to everyone — its essence lies in participation and peace, not exclusion,” he noted.
He added that today’s younger generation desires progress, inclusivity and celebration, not “the politics of hate or intimidation”.