Attorney-general wants ‘sensitive information’ on HC judges on record

India's attorney-general R. Venkataramani informed a Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday, 13 September that he had received ‘sensitive information’ about some high court judges recommended by the collegium for appointment as chief justices. The AG offered to submit the information in a sealed cover to the court. Significantly, he also told the apex court that he intended to put the ‘sensitive information’ on record.

The Supreme Court, which has been hearing a PIL praying for the court to fix a timeline for the Union government to act on recommendations made by the collegium, is likely to hear the matter again on 30 September.

Two months ago, the collegium had recommended seven serving high court judges for elevation as chief justices of different high courts. Delhi HC acting chief justice Manmohan, who is due to retire in 2024, was recommended for confirmation as CJ in Delhi. The collegium also recommended justices N.M. Jamdar and K.R. Shriram of Bombay HC, justices Rajiv Shakdhar and S.K. Kaith of Delhi HC, justice G.S. Sandhwalia of Punjab and Haryana HC, and justice Tashi Rabstan of J&K and Ladakh HC for elevation as chief justices.

It was not clear whether the sensitive information was related to all the seven sitting judges, but the AG’s unusual submission in open court has cast an unnecessary cloud on all of them.