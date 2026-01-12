Authorities used irrelevant material to detain Wangchuk, wife tells SC

Jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo told the Supreme Court on Monday, 12 January that the detaining authority had failed to apply proper mind and also relied on irrelevant material when ordering her husband’s detention.

Angmo informed the court that four videos cited by the detaining authority were not given to Wangchuk, which constitutes a violation of his right to effective representation.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, argued before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale that withholding these videos infringed Wangchuk’s right to make a proper representation before the advisory board and the government.

He further submitted that the district magistrate did not apply his mind while recommending Wangchuk’s detention to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ladakh. “The grounds of detention are merely a copy-paste of the recommendation. The material relied upon should have a direct link to the detention order. Irrelevant material was relied upon,” Sibal said.

The hearing will continue on 13 January.