Autopsy confirms Nana Patekar died of heart attack due to blood clot

Actor Nana Patekar’s autopsy report has confirmed that he died of a heart attack, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Sunday.

According to the doctor, Nana suffered a heart attack caused by a blood clot blocking the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a large part of the heart.

The postmortem report cites the cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death”.

The 75-year-old actor, known for his earthy performances in films across genres, including “Krantiveer” and “Khamoshi: The Musical”, was rushed to a private hospital from his home in Dona Paula, near Panaji, in the early hours of 8 October.

Doctors at the hospital said the actor’s caretaker had approached the medical facility and requested an ambulance, saying Patekar was unwell. An ambulance was sent to his apartment, located within a kilometre of the private hospital.

Despite being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am, a doctor had said, suspecting a heart attack.

His mortal remains were subsequently taken to GMCH for an autopsy.

Patekar’s son, Malhar, had arrived in Goa to take his father’s body back. The body was taken to Pune before being transported to his farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, and several personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and other fields attended his funeral.