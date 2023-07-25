Aviation regulator DGCA removes SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime

Aviation watchdog DGCA has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The airline, which has been facing multiple headwinds, was placed under enhanced surveillance recently.

The senior DGCA official said that in view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance.

"Accordingly 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet of aircraft, where in a total 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams," the official said.