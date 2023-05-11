SpiceJet says no to seeking insolvency proceedings, to fly grounded planes

Despite this positive development, the shares of the airline fell by 1 per cent to Rs. 29.62 in the afternoon trade on the BSE.

Last week, the airline announced plans to revive 25 grounded aircraft. The airline has around 80 planes in its fleet and is looking to revive 25 grounded Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft.

Industry reports suggest that SpiceJet has 34 aircraft currently grounded. These include two 737-700s, one 737-700 converted freighter, two 737 MAX 8's, seven 737-800s, two 737-900ERs, and twenty Dash-8-Q400 regional aircraft.

SpiceJet has not shared when or which aircraft will return to service. It is also unclear which portion of the carrier's expenses to return the aircraft would be funded by ECLGS and what would be supported by the cash accruals.