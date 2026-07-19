If Ayodhya sounds like trouble, talk of Mathura

It’s a hot and humid afternoon in Mathura. Outside the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex, ice-cream vendor Rakesh is waiting for customers. “Not enough people yet — it’s too hot. It might pick up in the evening,” he tells me. Has he heard about the kar seva called by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on 9 August, I ask him. He’s heard, he says, a bit disinterestedly.

It looks like just another day in Mathura, but I wonder if this is the lull before the storm. On 28 June, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath dropped the keywords ‘kar seva’ and ‘Krishna janmabhoomi’, while speaking at a public event in Hathras, 50-odd kilometres from Agra.

In the same breath, he baited his adversary and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had taken to social media on 7 June to allege embezzlement of temple donations in Ayodhya, bringing the matter into the national spotlight and setting off a chain reaction that embarrassed the entire Sangh Parivar. Yogi, as the incumbent chief minister, and with elections round the corner, has a little more at stake, and will desperately want a new narrative.

Before long, the religious leadership in Mathura had awakened. On 4 July, Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj of the Shri Chitragupt Peeth in adjacent Vrindavan, declared that a kar seva would be organised on 9 August to remove the (Shahi Eidgah) dome adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, “just like the kar seva that liberated the Ram mandir”.

His call was backed by the Nirmohi Akhara and Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Ravindra Puri, whose organisation represents 13 akharas and an estimated five lakh sadhus.