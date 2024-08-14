Kaliyug in Ram Rajya: Over 50 lakh of street lights stolen in Ayodhya

Political observers with their eyes on Uttar Pradesh say that redeveloped Ayodhya is not just a city; it has been the heart of the BJP's political narrative, touted as a harbinger of 'Ram Rajya'.

The grand promises of development and cultural revival in Ayodhya — and by extension, heralding similar prosperity and fanfare elsewhere — were key to the BJP’s electoral success in the last assembly elections. However, in the Lok Sabha, the BJP faced defeat in the Faizabad seat (the prior name of the town as well as the district it is situated in).

The loss of the lights alone is not the point, of course. It’s the rampant corruption and negligence that have become synonymous with the BJP’s governance in Uttar Pradesh, which this whole incident points to.

How can such a large-scale theft go unnoticed or unaddressed for months in a city that is supposed to be under constant surveillance, the apple of the Hindutva eye for the whole nation?

The answer must surely lie in the systemic corruption that has infiltrated every level of the state’s administration?