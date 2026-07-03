Ram Mandir row: Hosabale's statement triggers backlash on RSS X post

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's delayed attempt to contain the fallout from the alleged Ram temple donation scandal appeared to run into resistance from an unexpected quarter on Friday, 3 July, with many users responding to the organisation's statement by demanding accountability from the temple trust rather than blaming what the RSS described as "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces".

In a statement posted on X in English and Hindi, RSS general-secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya had "deeply hurt" the faith of devotees and called for stringent punishment for those found guilty after the ongoing investigation.

While acknowledging that the incident had angered devotees and urging the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to strengthen financial management and transparency, Hosabale also alleged that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" were attempting to exploit the controversy to malign Hindu society.

The statement, however, triggered a stream of critical replies beneath the RSS's official post, with many users arguing that the organisation could not attribute the controversy to external conspiracies when the allegations centred on a trust dominated by figures associated with the Sangh Parivar.