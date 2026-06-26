Is Yogi’s balancing act to save RSS the blushes?

The belated decision to register FIRs against eight employees and a retired banker for alleged embezzlement of funds from the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya confirms a suspicion voiced by many. In absolving the trustees, all of whom are RSS associates, of wrongdoing or responsibility for failures in managing, accounting and supervising funds, the Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath has made these employees the fall guys.

Will that be enough, though, to secure his own position in the state? The question is doing the rounds in the political circles of state capital Lucknow.

The uneasy relationship between the BJP bigwigs at the Centre and the Yogi government is a fairly open secret. Yogi, who is not from the RSS, had no say in either appointing Trust members or managing the donation or other construction activities of the temple.

If senior RSS functionaries were arrested for negligence or complicity, the chief minister ran the risk of falling afoul of this extra-constitutional powerhouse. But he still risks losing face with his admiring Hindutva hordes, even though it’s hard to believe that the embezzlement of funds and donations happened without the complicity or connivance of the trustees.

With assembly elections due in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, Yogi faced a difficult choice, and the temple controversy was the last thing the chief minister needed. He was damned if he acted and damned if he didn’t, say analysts, adding that the controversy will damage him, irrespective.

The timing of the exposé by a section of the RSS, and which was amplified by Dainik Jagran, a prominent Hindi newspaper known to be close to the BJP, and the deafening silence of the BJP and RSS in the immediate aftermath, were suspicious. Some analysts speculate that the idea was to sideline certain trustees, paving the way for a possible government takeover of the management of the temple.

Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was formed in 2020 after the Supreme Court verdict settled the disputed title suit in favour of the Hindus, is possibly the only private trust managing a prominent temple visited by crores of devotees every year. The temples at Tirupati, Kashi and Mathura, by contrast, are headed by government-appointed CEOs and commissioners. The Trust at Ayodhya is however controlled by people with affiliations to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the RSS, which spearheaded the political movement for the demolition of the Babri Masjid.