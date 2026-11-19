Supporters gathered to welcome the 78-year-old leader on his return to his hometown. Speaking to reporters, Khan described the coming election as a “revolution” and predicted a “deluge”. He said the contest would be fought on public issues and that appeals to caste and religion would lose their sway.

Khan urged supporters to defend the Constitution and called on constitutional institutions to reflect on what he described as declining public trust. He also took a swipe at the ED, saying he wished every street had a “chicken thief” who could build a university, a reference to theft accusations against him.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Khan’s release had strengthened faith in justice. Asked about Yadav’s statement that he would get justice if the party returned to power, Khan said no one would face retaliation.

Supreme Court dismisses ED’s challenge

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale declined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court’s Tuesday order granting interim bail to Khan, a 10-time MLA. The bench clarified that the High Court’s observations were preliminary and should have no bearing on the final decision in the case.

The High Court granted interim bail after finding that the ED had failed to provide Khan with written grounds for his arrest when it took him into custody on 31 October. A special court in Ghaziabad subsequently remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody. Khan was released from Dasna jail on Wednesday evening.

With PTI inputs