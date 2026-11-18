Azam Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatma, on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the interim bail granted to the senior Samajwadi Party leader in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying she had faith that justice would eventually be delivered.

The Supreme Court, observing that "heavens are not going to fall" if Khan is granted interim bail, listed the ED's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's 17 November order for hearing on Thursday.

"I had immense faith in Allah that justice would be delivered one day. The way the ED picked up Azam Sahab from the jail gate was perhaps the height of oppression. But I was confident that I would get justice," Fatma told PTI Videos.

The ED had arrested the 78-year-old Khan from Rampur district jail on 31 October, moments after he was released on bail in a dual PAN fraud case.

The Allahabad High Court granted Khan interim bail on Tuesday after holding that the ED had failed to provide him with written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh also gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for 10 December.