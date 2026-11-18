‘Victory of truth and justice’: Azam Khan's wife welcomes SC order on interim bail
Tazeen Fatma says she had faith that justice would be delivered, after the Supreme Court refused to stay the interim bail granted to the Samajwadi Party leader in an ED money laundering case
Azam Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatma, on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the interim bail granted to the senior Samajwadi Party leader in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying she had faith that justice would eventually be delivered.
The Supreme Court, observing that "heavens are not going to fall" if Khan is granted interim bail, listed the ED's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's 17 November order for hearing on Thursday.
"I had immense faith in Allah that justice would be delivered one day. The way the ED picked up Azam Sahab from the jail gate was perhaps the height of oppression. But I was confident that I would get justice," Fatma told PTI Videos.
The ED had arrested the 78-year-old Khan from Rampur district jail on 31 October, moments after he was released on bail in a dual PAN fraud case.
The Allahabad High Court granted Khan interim bail on Tuesday after holding that the ED had failed to provide him with written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.
A division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh also gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for 10 December.
Asked about Khan's arrest shortly after his release, Fatma said, "It was an extreme form of oppression… In a way, it was a murder of humanity. It was also a contempt of court, which ordered his release that very day."
Thanking the high court and the Supreme Court for granting relief to her husband, Fatma said, "This is a victory of truth and justice."
Asked when Khan was likely to return home, she said, "Maybe this evening or tomorrow, once the legal formalities are complete."
The ED's action stems from a money laundering investigation linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan. The probe concerns the alleged diversion of government funds, irregularities in land acquisition and the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.