The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the interim bail granted to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case, saying "heavens are not going to fall".

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, agreed to hear on Thursday the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's 17 November order granting interim bail to Khan.

"Heavens are not going to fall. Let him be on interim bail," the Bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED and urged the court to order status quo on the interim bail.

While seeking an urgent hearing, Raju requested that the plea be listed on Wednesday itself. He said the high court had granted interim bail to Khan after holding that the ED had failed to provide him with written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.

"Interim bail has been granted as if it is a final order at the interim stage," Raju said, adding that the order had been passed "hastily".

Raju argued that the ED had attempted to serve the grounds of arrest on Khan, but he had refused to accept them. The law officer urged the Supreme Court to hear the plea at the earliest, warning, "Otherwise, he may be out."

The Bench said the ED's plea would be listed on Thursday.

The high court passed the order on a petition filed by Khan, 78, who approached it after the Supreme Court, on 5 November, directed the transfer of his petition challenging his 31 October arrest by the ED.

The high court has given the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for 10 December.

On Monday, the high court had directed the ED to file an affidavit confirming whether it had served the grounds of arrest on Khan when he was taken into custody in the money laundering case.

The ED arrested the 10-time MLA from Rampur district jail on 31 October, shortly after he was released on bail in a dual PAN fraud case.