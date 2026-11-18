‘Heavens are not going to fall’: SC refuses to stay Azam Khan's interim bail
SC agreed to hear the ED's challenge to the Allahabad High Court order granting interim bail to the 78-year-old Samajwadi Party leader in a money laundering case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the interim bail granted to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case, saying "heavens are not going to fall".
A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, agreed to hear on Thursday the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's 17 November order granting interim bail to Khan.
"Heavens are not going to fall. Let him be on interim bail," the Bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED and urged the court to order status quo on the interim bail.
While seeking an urgent hearing, Raju requested that the plea be listed on Wednesday itself. He said the high court had granted interim bail to Khan after holding that the ED had failed to provide him with written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.
"Interim bail has been granted as if it is a final order at the interim stage," Raju said, adding that the order had been passed "hastily".
Raju argued that the ED had attempted to serve the grounds of arrest on Khan, but he had refused to accept them. The law officer urged the Supreme Court to hear the plea at the earliest, warning, "Otherwise, he may be out."
The Bench said the ED's plea would be listed on Thursday.
The high court passed the order on a petition filed by Khan, 78, who approached it after the Supreme Court, on 5 November, directed the transfer of his petition challenging his 31 October arrest by the ED.
The high court has given the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for 10 December.
On Monday, the high court had directed the ED to file an affidavit confirming whether it had served the grounds of arrest on Khan when he was taken into custody in the money laundering case.
The ED arrested the 10-time MLA from Rampur district jail on 31 October, shortly after he was released on bail in a dual PAN fraud case.
In its order on Tuesday, the high court observed: "Having considered the rival submissions made by the parties and taking into consideration the submissions that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case on October 31 at the jail gate itself clearly underlines the motivated and mala fide nature of the present proceedings."
It further said that documents attached to the petition indicated that the arrest memo, grounds of arrest and reasons to believe in Khan's involvement in the case had not been furnished to him in writing before he was produced for remand. It noted that the ED claimed to have informed him verbally because he had refused to accept the documents.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, told the high court that the arrest violated Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as written grounds of arrest had not been provided before Khan was produced before a special CBI court in Ghaziabad for remand on 1 November.
Opposing Khan's petition, the ED's counsel contended that its officers had tried to hand over the documents outside Rampur jail but Khan had refused to accept them.
The ED's action stems from a money laundering investigation linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan. The probe concerns the alleged diversion of government funds, irregularities in land acquisition and the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.