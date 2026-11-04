Yogi vs Azam: Rule of law or politics of vendetta?

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 November, agreed to hear a petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) decision to arrest Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan just as he was about to be released from jail. The petition could be heard later this week.

It is possible that the country's highest court may grant him relief. But the bigger question is whether the Uttar Pradesh government will allow him to remain out of prison. Does the ruling establishment want him to breathe the air of freedom? The question assumes particular significance at a time when electoral activity is gathering momentum both in the state and across the country.

When Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan at Rampur district jail recently, it once again sent political temperatures soaring in Uttar Pradesh. Soon afterwards, during a hearing in the case involving two PAN cards, the high court suspended Azam Khan’s sentence and granted him bail. But just as he was preparing to walk out of prison, an ED team waiting outside arrested him again in another money-laundering case. In other words, barely had he secured legal relief in one case than another legal trap sent him straight back behind bars.

The hostility between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Azam Khan, a prominent Samajwadi Party leader, is no longer merely a personal feud between two politicians. It has evolved into a larger and more complex question concerning the political character of Uttar Pradesh, the use of the administrative machinery, the future of Muslim leadership and the ruling establishment’s attitude towards dissent in Indian democracy.

On one side is the long list of more than 80 cases registered against Azam Khan, his repeated arrests, the government's bulldozer action against Jauhar University and the pattern of his being implicated in one case immediately after securing release in another. On the other is an increasingly pressing question: does all this amount merely to the establishment of the 'rule of law', or is it part of a calculated determination to uproot a formidable political opponent, right down to his foundations?