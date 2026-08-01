'Babur ki virasat': Gen Z protester responds to trolls; says academics and activism can coexist

A Gen Z student who emerged as one of the faces of the recent protests over the alleged NEET paper leak has posted a point-by-point rebuttal to online trolling after a video featuring her was shared on social media without her permission.

In a video posted on social media, the student said the clip had been circulated with a caption referring to "Babur ki virasat", following which her inbox was flooded with messages asking if she was alright.

"I am not," she said, introducing herself as "the Gen Z student with whom this happened", before responding to what she described as the criticism levelled against her.

Her first response targeted the caption itself. Mocking the phrase "Babur ki virasat", she said, "What is Babur ki virasat? We can't even relate. Make it more relatable," adding that whoever had written it needed "better ChatGPT responses".

She then rejected what she described as attempts to divide Gen Z students, saying their unity during the recent protests had become so prominent that even Parliament had begun using the term "Gen Z".

"Logic is not logicing," she remarked.

Responding to criticism that student protesters were more interested in creating content and dancing than studying, she said academics and extracurricular activities could coexist.