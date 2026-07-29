‘Delulu’, ‘clock it’, ‘FOMO’: Gen Z slang feature in Parliament’s anti-paper leak debate

The Lok Sabha witnessed an unusual blend of legislative debate and internet culture on Tuesday as Members of Parliament from both the Treasury and Opposition benches used popular Gen Z slang during discussions on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, commonly referred to as the anti-paper leak Bill.

The debate, Business Today said quickly drew attention for its repeated use of viral social media phrases, with MPs employing internet terminology to score political points over the examination paper leak controversy.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj was among the first to embrace the trend, using the expression "clock it" — a Gen Z phrase meaning to notice or correctly identify something — while praising the Narendra Modi government.

Her party colleague Tejasvi Surya described the Opposition as "delulu", shorthand for "delusional", for believing that young voters had turned against the government over the NEET paper leak issue.

"There is no bigger delulu than this," Surya said, arguing that students were more interested in systemic reforms than political rhetoric. Borrowing another technology-inspired expression, he added that India needed to "fix the source code" of the examination system to prevent future paper leaks.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde also adopted youth-centric terminology, claiming the Opposition was initially "MIA" (Missing in Action) during the student protests before later developing "FOMO" (Fear of Missing Out) and joining the demonstrations. He further alleged that the Opposition became "delulu" by expecting protesting students to support its political campaign.