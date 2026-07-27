Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests, anti-paper leak Bill debate put off

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday without taking up discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, as the Opposition continued its protest demanding a response from the government over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

When the House reassembled at 5 pm after an earlier adjournment, Opposition members continued sloganeering despite repeated appeals from the Chair to begin discussion on the proposed legislation, which seeks to strengthen the anti-paper leak law.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said several members, including those from Opposition parties, were prepared to participate in the debate but alleged that the Congress and "some of its friends" were preventing the House from functioning.

With the deadlock persisting, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had urged the government and the Opposition to use the three-hour break to resolve their differences and resume proceedings at 5 pm for discussion on the Bill.

Birla said six hours had been allotted for debate on the legislation, adding that additional time could be provided if required. He also reminded members that they had been elected to debate legislation and not raise slogans in the House.