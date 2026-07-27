Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests, anti-paper leak Bill debate put off
House fails to take up amendment Bill proposing tougher penalties for paper leaks as Opposition demands government's response to police action on student protesters
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday without taking up discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, as the Opposition continued its protest demanding a response from the government over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
When the House reassembled at 5 pm after an earlier adjournment, Opposition members continued sloganeering despite repeated appeals from the Chair to begin discussion on the proposed legislation, which seeks to strengthen the anti-paper leak law.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said several members, including those from Opposition parties, were prepared to participate in the debate but alleged that the Congress and "some of its friends" were preventing the House from functioning.
With the deadlock persisting, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.
Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had urged the government and the Opposition to use the three-hour break to resolve their differences and resume proceedings at 5 pm for discussion on the Bill.
Birla said six hours had been allotted for debate on the legislation, adding that additional time could be provided if required. He also reminded members that they had been elected to debate legislation and not raise slogans in the House.
Bill proposes stricter penalties
The government introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill earlier in the day amid continued protests by the Opposition.
The proposed legislation seeks to amend the 2024 anti-paper leak law by providing for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore for those found guilty of leaking public examination question papers and related offences.
Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh introduced the Bill as Opposition members raised slogans over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20.
Opposition protests continue
Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Opposition has repeatedly disrupted proceedings over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the police action against protesting students. Apart from the introduction of two Bills, no substantive legislative business has been transacted in the Lok Sabha.
The protests continued on Monday, two days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister, with Opposition members demanding a statement from the government on the use of force against students at Jantar Mantar and other locations.
The government has been engaging with Opposition parties in an effort to end the impasse and resume normal functioning of the House.