The father of a 21-year-old NEET aspirant who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination on Sunday said he wished his son had lived to witness the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it the outcome of weeks of determined protests by students across the country.

Anup Mishra, whose son Ritik died by suicide on 14 May, said the Centre's decision to accept the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demand for compensation to the families of 21 NEET aspirants who took their own lives could never compensate for the family's loss.

"When the alleged paper leak surfaced, Ritik was devastated. It was his third attempt, and the cancellation of the examination shattered him," Mishra said.

He said his son died a day before the authorities announced a re-test.

Speaking over the phone from a hospital in Lucknow, where his wife is undergoing treatment, Mishra said Pradhan's resignation should have come much earlier.

"If he had resigned earlier, the police action against young protesters at Jantar Mantar on 20 July could perhaps have been avoided," he said.

Praising the students who sustained the 37-day agitation, Mishra said their determination compelled the government to act.