Farmers in MP take cue from Gen Z, storm Bhopal, force govt to concede

Days after the youth protest at Jantar Mantar forced the Union government to sack education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a flash farmers’ protest has forced the Madhya Pradesh government to its knees.

Thousands of farmers had stormed state capital Bhopal on the evening of 27 July with a three-point list of demands. They were carrying provisions to sustain them in the capital for a week, and stormed through police barricades and almost reached the chief minister’s residence. Buses, dumpers and multiple layers of barricades were placed by police on roads leading to the residence to prevent the march from advancing. The farmers then occupied the street, cooked their own food and dared the government to remove them. By Wednesday evening, their demands were conceded.

The farmers were largely from the constituency of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; from Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram and other neighbouring districts. They walked 100 km to Bhopal on 27 July and caught the administration completely by surprise. They were demanding procurement by the government of moong at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 8,750 per quintal, 100 per cent procurement from the current 25 per cent, an end to the token system, and an increase in the period of procurement.

Eventually, the government agreed to procure 60 per cent of the crop at the determined MSP, ended the token system for farmers to buy fertiliser and extended the time for procurement of moong until 20 August.