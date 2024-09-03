Badlapur sexual assault: Make watertight case, don't act under public pressure, says HC

Build a "watertight" case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 3 September told the police team probing the sexual assault of two girls at a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan also said boys should be sensitised. "Education of boys is important. 'Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao,' (educate the boy and save the girl)," Justice Dere said, tweaking the government slogan.

The bench last month took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident where two girls, around four years old, were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of the school by a male attendant. The accused has been arrested.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, told the court during Tuesday's hearing that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.

The bench noted that the special investigation team (SIT) was formed as the local police did not probe the case properly, and "there was a strong outburst of the common man."

"This is a larger issue. This case will set a precedent for all such cases in future. Public is watching and what message we are giving is important," the court added.

"Therefore, don't file the chargesheet hurriedly. There is still time. Don't go by public pressure. Investigation has to be done properly before chargesheet is filed," the judges said.

"Before the chargesheet is filed, ensure everything is in order. Make a watertight case," the HC added.

The court also rapped the SIT on the knuckles for the "stereotypical" manner in which the case diary was maintained.

"Is this a manner in which case diary is maintained? Is it a modus operandi to write case diary in stereotypical manner by the investigating officer?" the HC asked.

Every step of the probe has to be mentioned in the case diary, the judges said, noting that details were not mentioned in the diary.