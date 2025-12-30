Baghpat: Khap panchayat declares war on smartphones, shorts, banquet halls

Residents of western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district are once again weighing tradition against reality after a khap panchayat decided it was time to crack down — on smartphones, shorts, and banquet halls, in roughly that order.

In a Saturday diktat, the panchayat proscribed the use of smartphones by those under 18 and frowned upon minors wearing shorts in public places. It also objected to weddings being held in banquet halls, asserting that marriages should return to villages and homes, where social values are presumably easier to monitor.

On matters of attire, the khap prescribed the kurta-pajama for boys and salwar-kurta for girls, signalling that dress codes, like morality, function best when standardised. While some locals welcomed the decisions, several intellectuals and social activists strongly opposed them.

Historian Amit Rai Jain termed the decisions “Tughlaqi diktats” and pointed out that mobile phones have become a necessity rather than a luxury. Speaking to the PTI, Jain said education, social networking and work are now heavily dependent on mobile phones, making any such ban impractical. He also noted that the authority to frame laws rests with the government and administration, not panchayats.

Deshkhap Mavi’s thambedar Chaudhary Yashpal Singh said he did not oppose the decisions but added that nothing could be imposed forcibly. He stressed the need to counsel children and instil good values, saying cultured children naturally stay away from wrong practices — a process apparently independent of internet access.

The khap’s decisions have also received political backing. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP from Baghpat Rajkumar Sangwan and Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh said preserving social values is the need of the hour. Sangwan said the khap’s views were respectable as they strengthen the community.