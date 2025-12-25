Rajasthan: Jalore village elders withdraw ban on women using smartphones after backlash

Village elders in Rajasthan’s Jalore district have withdrawn a decision that sought to ban women from using smartphones after the move drew opposition at several places.

A meeting of panchas (village elders) was convened on Thursday in Gazipur village, where they unanimously decided to revoke the ban. The elders said the decision was taken with children’s welfare in mind but was “misunderstood”.

The ban had been announced during a meeting of the Chaudhary community of Sundhamata Patti on 21 December in Gazipur village. Under the decision, daughters and daughters-in-law from 15 villages were to be barred from using smartphones from 26 January, though they were allowed to keep basic feature phones for making calls.

According to the order pronounced at the time by a community member, Himmataram, school-going girls were permitted to use mobile phones for studies only inside their homes. They were not allowed to carry phones to weddings, social functions or even to neighbours’ houses.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, another community member, Natharam Chaudhary, said the issue was discussed during a community programme at Sundha Mata on December 21.