Rajasthan Congress announces ‘Aravalli Bachao’ agitation against bid to expand mining
Party to protest across 19 districts against new definition of Aravalli hills; BJP rejects charges, says safeguards remain intact
The Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday announced a mass agitation across 19 districts against what it alleged was a move by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state to facilitate large-scale mining in the Aravalli range by redefining the criteria for identifying hills.
Addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully accused the BJP of misleading the public on the extent of mining proposed in the Aravallis. They said the party’s ‘Aravalli Bachao’ movement would continue until the decision was withdrawn.
The Congress leaders targeted the new definition under which an “Aravalli Hill” is described as a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain, and an “Aravalli Range” as a cluster of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other. Critics have argued that the criterion excludes ecologically significant low ridges, slopes, foothills and recharge zones.
Dotasra alleged a nexus between the government, officials and mining interests. He claimed that companies had paid money to secure permission for mining and alleged that the move was part of a wider conspiracy to exploit mineral resources. He said that while the government claimed mining would be limited, preparations were allegedly underway to open large tracts of land to mining activity.
The Congress attack came a day after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav accused the party of spreading “misinformation” on the issue. Yadav had said that mining would be legally permissible in only 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli region and that over 90 per cent of the area would remain protected under existing environmental safeguards.
Rejecting this claim, Dotasra alleged that around 68,000 acres could be opened up for mining. He said a report submitted by the Centre to the Supreme Court indicated large-scale damage to the Aravalli ecosystem in the name of mining.
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Dotasra said the party had promised in its election manifesto to develop a green corridor for the protection of the Aravallis but was now moving towards what he described as a “mining corridor”. He also questioned the roles of the Union environment minister and Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma, both from Alwar, alleging that key responsibilities had been given to “inexperienced” individuals.
Announcing the agitation, Dotasra said protests would be held from the booth to block level across 19 districts. “This is not just a Congress movement but a people’s movement,” he said.
Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully also criticised Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, questioning assurances that the Aravallis would not be harmed. He referred to earlier mining-related controversies in the Sariska region and alleged that complaints involving large monetary transactions had reached the Prime Minister’s Office.
Jully said the Aravallis were crucial in preventing desertification and pollution and described them as the “lifeline” of Rajasthan. There was no immediate response from the BJP to the allegations made by the Congress leaders.
