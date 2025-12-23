Rajasthan Congress announces ‘Aravalli Bachao’ agitation against bid to expand mining

The Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday announced a mass agitation across 19 districts against what it alleged was a move by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state to facilitate large-scale mining in the Aravalli range by redefining the criteria for identifying hills.

Addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully accused the BJP of misleading the public on the extent of mining proposed in the Aravallis. They said the party’s ‘Aravalli Bachao’ movement would continue until the decision was withdrawn.

The Congress leaders targeted the new definition under which an “Aravalli Hill” is described as a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain, and an “Aravalli Range” as a cluster of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other. Critics have argued that the criterion excludes ecologically significant low ridges, slopes, foothills and recharge zones.

Dotasra alleged a nexus between the government, officials and mining interests. He claimed that companies had paid money to secure permission for mining and alleged that the move was part of a wider conspiracy to exploit mineral resources. He said that while the government claimed mining would be limited, preparations were allegedly underway to open large tracts of land to mining activity.

The Congress attack came a day after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav accused the party of spreading “misinformation” on the issue. Yadav had said that mining would be legally permissible in only 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli region and that over 90 per cent of the area would remain protected under existing environmental safeguards.