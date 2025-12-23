Mining, malls and safaris: the many battles over the Aravalli hills

The Aravalli hills, among the world’s oldest mountain ranges, are once again at the centre of a legal and environmental debate after the Supreme Court accepted a uniform, elevation-based definition proposed by a Centre-appointed expert committee. Under the new criterion, landforms in notified Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief qualify as part of the Aravalli range.

While the government has clarified that the definition does not weaken protections against mining or construction, environmental activists fear that hills and forested areas falling below the 100-metre threshold could lose legal safeguards, threatening ecological continuity across Haryana, Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region.

Concerns over the Aravallis are not new. Courts have repeatedly intervened over the years to halt projects, mining activity, and encroachments that risk degrading the fragile ecosystem.

In October this year, the Supreme Court directed the Haryana government not to proceed with work on a proposed jungle safari project in the Aravalli region. The project, planned over more than 10,000 acres and billed as the world’s largest zoo safari, was challenged by retired Indian Forest Service officers and an environmental group called People for Aravallis, who argued that it prioritised commercial tourism over ecological restoration.

Earlier, in May, the apex court issued show-cause notices to senior Delhi government officials and a private developer for allegedly violating its 1996 order in the MC Mehta vs Union of India case.