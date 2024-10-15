Bahraich: Over 50 held, shops shut a second day, no internet in homes

Over 50 people have been arrested after communal violence in Maharajgaj town of UP's Bahraich, officials said on Tuesday, 15 October, as markets remained shut and people stayed indoors for a second day in a row amid heavy deployment of police and other security personnel.

The area remained virtually cut off, with mobile and broadband internet suspended, though senior officials said that traffic movement with adjoining district Sitapur has started and normalcy was returning in the trouble-torn area.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday, 13 October.

The incident prompted heavy security deployment in the area and a police crackdown, leading to the arrest of at least three suspected rioters and detention of around 30 others on Monday.

"Efforts are underway to identify the anti-social elements and police officers are taking action on them. Over 50 arrests have been made so far and soon further action would be taken by the police," district magistrate Monika Rani on Tuesday told reporters.

A senior official at the superintendent of police's office said all arrests were preventive except for two accused, who have been arrested in connection with Sunday's violence.

So far three FIRs have been lodged over the violence on Sunday and Monday, while the process is underway to lodge some more complaints, the PRO of the SP Bahraich said.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police (law and order) Amitabh Yash, who reached here on Monday, remained camped in the district on Tuesday as well, overseeing security arrangements.