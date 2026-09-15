Bainsla hurled slurs at woman biker before hit-and-run, tried to flee custody: Police

Kalyan Bainsla, arrested near Rajasthan’s Dausa on Tuesday, allegedly stalked and made obscene comments towards a woman biker before hitting her with his car on a Gurugram road, police said.

Bainsla, 33, also allegedly tried to escape from police custody after his arrest by asking to go to the toilet, an officer said. He sustained minor injuries after falling during the attempt and was taken to a hospital for first aid.

Bainsla, a resident of Chandhat in Palwal district, was arrested two days after he allegedly hit a woman riding an Aprilia RS 457 from behind with his speeding Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on Golf Course Road.

The car, registered in the name of an acquaintance, was found in Bainsla’s possession and impounded. Police also detained his friend Lovneesh, a distant cousin who was allegedly in the car during the incident, and are examining his role.

Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said the biker had alleged that Bainsla made indecent comments towards her before the collision.

The incident came to light after the woman, Shivani Chauhan, alias ‘Siya’, 27, posted a video on Instagram on 14 September saying she had been hit by a car on Golf Course Road the previous morning.

Police tried to contact Chauhan but, in the absence of a formal complaint, registered a suo motu case at Sector 56 police station. After Bainsla was arrested, Chauhan joined the investigation and submitted a formal complaint containing allegations of stalking, obscene comments and intentional collision.

Based on her complaint, police added Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 78 (physical and digital stalking) and Section 79 (acts against modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the FIR. The case was initially registered under Sections 281 and 125 of the BNS for rash driving and causing hurt.

“The victim said in her complaint that the accused was stalking her and also made obscene comments. She claims that he intentionally hit her bike,” DCP Kumar said.

“We have arrested him from Dausa in Rajasthan. We will take him on police remand after he is produced in a city court, while the role of his friend is being verified,” he added.

Chauhan is also expected to be produced before a court to record her statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Police said Bainsla had switched off his mobile phone and gone into hiding after giving an interview to the media. Three teams were formed to trace him and eventually arrested him in Rajasthan.