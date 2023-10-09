Balasore tragedy: Bhubaneswar municipal corp to dispose of last 28 bodies

Four months after the triple train accident that claimed 297 lives in Odisha's Balasore district, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday, 9 October, initiated the process of disposing of the 28 unidentified bodies that remain.

The civic body would follow the standard operating procedure for scientifically disposing of the remains of the 28 people whose rightful claimants were not found, an official said.

“We have issued an SOP for the scientific disposal of the unclaimed bodies of those who were killed in the triple train accident. The bodies will be handed over to the corporation in the presence of CBI officials and we are planning for the cremation on Tuesday (10 October),” BMC mayor Sulochana Das told reporters.

Sources also said that the BMC initiated the process after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing the train accident, wrote to the Khurda district collector, requesting him for disposal of the bodies.