Baramati plane crash: Maharashtra Police begin detailed probe into cause

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said a detailed investigation is underway into the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, with authorities examining technical, operational and external factors to determine the cause of the accident.

Police officials said the location and condition of the wreckage at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and documented. “The speed and angle at which the aircraft impacted the ground will be assessed through a detailed inspection and photographic evidence,” officials said.

Investigators will also analyse the aircraft’s black box to determine its technical condition during the flight and assess whether it was airworthy. The cockpit voice recorder will be examined to understand the pilots’ conversations and decisions in the final moments before the crash.

“All maintenance records related to the aircraft will be reviewed,” officials said, adding that communication between the pilots and Air Traffic Control (ATC) will also be scrutinised to establish the sequence of events leading up to the accident.