Baramati plane crash: Maharashtra Police begin detailed probe into cause
Police officials say the location and condition of the wreckage at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and documented
The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said a detailed investigation is underway into the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, with authorities examining technical, operational and external factors to determine the cause of the accident.
Police officials said the location and condition of the wreckage at the crash site will be thoroughly examined and documented. “The speed and angle at which the aircraft impacted the ground will be assessed through a detailed inspection and photographic evidence,” officials said.
Investigators will also analyse the aircraft’s black box to determine its technical condition during the flight and assess whether it was airworthy. The cockpit voice recorder will be examined to understand the pilots’ conversations and decisions in the final moments before the crash.
“All maintenance records related to the aircraft will be reviewed,” officials said, adding that communication between the pilots and Air Traffic Control (ATC) will also be scrutinised to establish the sequence of events leading up to the accident.
Authorities said the investigation will include an assessment of external factors such as weather conditions, runway status and wind direction at the time of landing.
Five people were killed when the Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK), operated by VSR, crashed during landing near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning. Apart from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, those on board included a personal security officer, an attendant, and two crew members — a Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and a Second-in-Command (SIC).
The deceased have been identified as Vidip Jadhav, Pinky Mali, PIC Sumit Kapur and SIC Shambhavi Pathak, according to the passenger list.
Emergency services and senior security officials rushed to the crash site soon after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase. Rescue teams were deployed immediately, while a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also arrived at the site to assist with the investigation.
Further details are awaited as the probe continues.
With IANS inputs