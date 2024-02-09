Bareilly tense in aftermath of 'jail bharo' call; at least 2 injured

Thousands of supporters of Barelvi cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan gathered near the Islamia Ground of Biharipur this evening (9 February), forcing the local administration into action to ensure law and order, officials claimed.

The crowd apparently gathered in response to the Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief 'jail bharo' call, in protest "against the anti-Muslim policies of the government". Raza Khan was allegedly referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement in the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly that Muslims should willingly give up their claim on Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.

"The government is making Muslims an enemy. We are against the anti-Muslim policies of the government," Tauqeer Raza Khan told reporters outside his residence after the Friday prayers today, 9 February.

He tried to move out of his house into the streets already filled by his supporters, but was stopped by the local administration.

Once the police detained him, thousands of followers of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council took to the streets and stone pelting was reported in the Shahmat Ganj area. One person was injured in the incident, the police said.