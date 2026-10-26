Kolkata’s walk of shame: Three paraded naked over teens' conversation

Three people are allegedly assaulted, stripped and paraded in Behala.

Police arrest three members of a girl’s family and investigate alleged firearm use.

Political leaders trade accusations over law and order and the police response.

A disturbing incident in Behala’s Khudirampally area in Kolkata has raised serious questions about law enforcement, vigilante violence and the growing threat of moral policing. Three people, including an 18-year-old youth, his 19-year-old friend and the younger man’s father, were allegedly assaulted, stripped naked and paraded through a public alley for nearly 50 metres after the teenager was seen speaking to a 13-year-old girl.

The incident, which reportedly took place near the Khalpar Math sports ground in Sarsuna on the evening of Sunday, 25 October, has triggered widespread outrage. The circulation on social media of a video purportedly showing the humiliation of the three victims has further intensified public anger.

According to accounts of the incident, Rohit Malik (18) and his friend Rudra Das (19) were talking to the girl when an acquaintance of her family allegedly informed her maternal uncle Rahul Barman and father Pradip Sarkar, after suspecting that the youngsters were behaving intimately.

The two young men were allegedly taken to a nearby house, locked in a room and assaulted. Rohit’s father was subsequently summoned to the location. He was reportedly beaten when he arrived, apparently expecting to resolve the matter through discussion.