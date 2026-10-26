Kolkata’s walk of shame: Three paraded naked over teens' conversation
Three people allegedly stripped, assaulted and paraded in Behala after a teenager is seen speaking to a 13-year-old girl
Three people are allegedly assaulted, stripped and paraded in Behala.
Police arrest three members of a girl’s family and investigate alleged firearm use.
Political leaders trade accusations over law and order and the police response.
A disturbing incident in Behala’s Khudirampally area in Kolkata has raised serious questions about law enforcement, vigilante violence and the growing threat of moral policing. Three people, including an 18-year-old youth, his 19-year-old friend and the younger man’s father, were allegedly assaulted, stripped naked and paraded through a public alley for nearly 50 metres after the teenager was seen speaking to a 13-year-old girl.
The incident, which reportedly took place near the Khalpar Math sports ground in Sarsuna on the evening of Sunday, 25 October, has triggered widespread outrage. The circulation on social media of a video purportedly showing the humiliation of the three victims has further intensified public anger.
According to accounts of the incident, Rohit Malik (18) and his friend Rudra Das (19) were talking to the girl when an acquaintance of her family allegedly informed her maternal uncle Rahul Barman and father Pradip Sarkar, after suspecting that the youngsters were behaving intimately.
The two young men were allegedly taken to a nearby house, locked in a room and assaulted. Rohit’s father was subsequently summoned to the location. He was reportedly beaten when he arrived, apparently expecting to resolve the matter through discussion.
The allegations then took a more disturbing turn. The perpetrators allegedly threatened the father at gunpoint, forcing him to choose between shooting his son and stripping naked alongside the two young men. The three were allegedly stripped, beaten and forced to walk through a public alley.
The alleged presence of a firearm also raises serious concerns about the use of illegal weapons and the safety of residents.
The incident prompted a strong reaction from local residents. On Monday, an angry crowd reportedly gathered outside the accused family’s house and attempted to vandalise the property. Police personnel from Sarsuna police station rushed to the area to prevent further violence.
Police have so far arrested three people: the girl’s father, her mother Rinku Sarkar; and her maternal uncle. According to information provided by the police, the accused face charges under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.
A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “The medical examinations of the victims have been completed. While the victims allege they were held at gunpoint, we are currently raiding multiple locations to recover the firearm and apprehend the remaining accomplices.”
The incident has triggered a political exchange, with Opposition leaders accusing the state administration of allowing lawlessness to flourish. Kunal Ghosh, a Mamata-AITC MLA and spokesperson, condemned the incident and alleged that the accused had links with local ruling party leaders.
“What happened in Behala is an absolute disgrace to the cultural capital of India. Under the current regime, the rule of law has totally collapsed in West Bengal, giving rise to Taliban-style moral policing on the streets of Kolkata. The main perpetrators allegedly move in close circles with local ruling party leaders, which is why they had the audacity to hold citizens at gunpoint and parade them naked. We demand an immediate, impartial investigation free from political interference,” Ghosh said.
Sukanta Majumdar, Union minister and senior BJP leader, also condemned the alleged violence. “The incident in Sarsuna is heinous, barbaric, and completely unacceptable in a civilised society. No matter who the perpetrators are or what their alleged connections, our government maintains zero tolerance for such savage vigilantism. Kolkata Police acted with utmost urgency — the FIR was registered immediately, and three main accused individuals are already behind bars. The law will take its hardest course,” he said.
CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty criticised the state’s law-and-order situation and accused the police of acting only after the video became public.
“This is the grim reality of Bengal today. From institutional corruption to open-street medieval barbarism, law enforcement has been completely politicised. When local goons know they control the neighbourhoods with illegal firearms, they feel empowered to act as judge, jury, and executioner. The police only wake up after a video goes viral on social media. This absolute lawlessness must end,” he said.