Bengal: 86 deaths in firecracker unit blasts in 12 years, says pollution control board

The issue of mushrooming illegal firecracker factories in West Bengal seems to be snowballing into a major tussle between the West Bengal Pollution Control (WBPCB) and the state government, especially after the recent explosion in a warehouse at Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas, which claimed nine lives.

The chief legal officer of WBPCB has filed suit with the eastern region bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), accusing the state government of taking no action against over 5,500 such illegal entities, including manufacturing factories and warehouses.

In the petition, where the WBPCB has also accused the state government of violating the NGT order time and again, the petitioner has claimed that owing to negligence on the part of the state government, there have been periodic accidents in different illegal firecracker outlets in the state over the last few years.