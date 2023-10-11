Bengal CM convenes cabinet meet at her home, veterans find it unprecedented

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of the state cabinet at her residence at Kalighat in South Kolkata on Thursday.

Almost a month has passed since the chief minister returned from her overseas trip in Spain and Dubai, and she had been operating from her residence instead of going to the state secretary of Nabanna at Mandirtala in Howrah district of West Bengal.

The chief minister has reportedly received limb injuries during her overseas trip and since the doctors have advised her to rest, she decided to operate from her home.