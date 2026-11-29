Monk allegedly assaulted in Nabadwip after objecting to DJ music during an immersion procession

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Man in Canning allegedly stabbed with scissors after objecting to loud music outside his home

Despite chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s categorical order prohibiting DJs during Durga Puja celebrations, public festivals and idol immersion processions, incidents of violence linked to loud DJ music continue to be reported across West Bengal.

In a disturbing trend, people who object to deafening music have allegedly faced physical assaults, intimidation and even attacks with sharp objects. More troublingly, BJP leaders and their associates have also been accused of attacking residents who protested against loud music.

At an administrative coordination meeting on 7 September, Adhikari had made it clear that there would be no compromise on the DJ ban during religious festivities. “DJs cannot be played during Durga Puja, nor can they be played during the immersion processions,” he said. He directed puja organisers, sound vendors and members of the public to strictly comply with the prohibition, citing public safety and the maintenance of law and order.

However, subsequent incidents suggest that the chief minister’s warning has done little to prevent conflicts over loud music, with ordinary residents and even religious figures becoming targets of alleged violence.

In one such incident in Nabadwip on the evening of Friday, 27 November, Amareshwarananda, a secretary at a branch of the Ramakrishna Mission whom Adhikari met just a few days earlier, was allegedly assaulted after objecting to loud DJ music during an idol immersion procession following the Raas festival.