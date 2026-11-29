Bengal's DJ menace: CM Suvendu's voice seemingly doesn't count
Residents and even a monk have allegedly faced assaults for protesting deafening music
Monk allegedly assaulted in Nabadwip after objecting to DJ music during an immersion procession
Residents of Nagerbazar allegedly attacked after protesting loud music at a wedding reception
Man in Canning allegedly stabbed with scissors after objecting to loud music outside his home
Despite chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s categorical order prohibiting DJs during Durga Puja celebrations, public festivals and idol immersion processions, incidents of violence linked to loud DJ music continue to be reported across West Bengal.
In a disturbing trend, people who object to deafening music have allegedly faced physical assaults, intimidation and even attacks with sharp objects. More troublingly, BJP leaders and their associates have also been accused of attacking residents who protested against loud music.
At an administrative coordination meeting on 7 September, Adhikari had made it clear that there would be no compromise on the DJ ban during religious festivities. “DJs cannot be played during Durga Puja, nor can they be played during the immersion processions,” he said. He directed puja organisers, sound vendors and members of the public to strictly comply with the prohibition, citing public safety and the maintenance of law and order.
However, subsequent incidents suggest that the chief minister’s warning has done little to prevent conflicts over loud music, with ordinary residents and even religious figures becoming targets of alleged violence.
In one such incident in Nabadwip on the evening of Friday, 27 November, Amareshwarananda, a secretary at a branch of the Ramakrishna Mission whom Adhikari met just a few days earlier, was allegedly assaulted after objecting to loud DJ music during an idol immersion procession following the Raas festival.
According to the mission, a procession organised by the Sri Sri Satir Dehatyag Barowari Committee of Ranirchara Battala was passing towards the Pirtala canal, with its sound system positioned directly outside the mission’s main gate. The loud music allegedly disrupted the evening aarti inside the prayer hall.
The monk said he initially requested the organisers to turn the speakers away from the mission. However, instead of reducing the volume, the music allegedly became louder. When he stepped outside again to request that the volume be lowered, several people allegedly abused and harassed him and pulled at his saffron uttariya.
Sabyasachi Mondal, vice-president of the mission’s managing committee, condemned the incident, saying, “Such indecent behaviour towards a monk during the traditional Raas festival is absolutely unacceptable.”
The matter has reportedly been brought to the attention of the chief minister’s office and senior state officials. Atul V., superintendent of police of Krishnanagar police district, confirmed that one person had been arrested following the complaint. The monk, meanwhile, has said he does not want anyone to suffer personal harm.
Another disturbing incident took place just two days ago at Sun Valley Complex in Nagerbazar, where residents alleged that a group led by BJP functionary Saraswati Das and her associates entered the residential complex and assaulted people who had objected to loud DJ music at a wedding reception nearby.
Residents claimed that the music continued beyond 11.00 pm despite repeated objections. When one resident requested the organisers to lower the volume, he was allegedly assaulted. His son was also reportedly assaulted when he tried to intervene.
The situation escalated further when a group allegedly entered the complex around midnight and attacked residents. CCTV footage of the incident subsequently circulated widely on social media.
BJP MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari subsequently issued a public apology, describing the alleged assault as unacceptable. “Those who carried out the attack were extremely wrong. I apologise on their behalf. We have 650 voters in that complex and most of them have voted for us,” he said. Das also apologised but denied involvement, claiming that members of her party had themselves been attacked.
In another serious incident in Garkhali, Canning, on 2 October, Shahin Jamadar was allegedly attacked after objecting to extremely loud DJ music being played outside his house. He reportedly pointed out that children in his family were preparing for examinations and requested the group to reduce the volume. Instead, he was allegedly assaulted, with a pair of scissors plunged into his abdomen. He was initially taken to Canning sub-divisional hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Kolkata. The accused reportedly fled, and police launched a search.
These incidents raise serious questions about the enforcement of the chief minister’s prohibition and the administration’s ability to protect citizens exercising their basic right to peaceful living. An announcement at an official meeting cannot remain merely a statement of intent.