Bengal doctors seek govt’s intervention to end ‘irregularities’ in Medical Council

The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), an association of senior doctors in West Bengal, has sought the intervention of the West Bengal government to end the continuing "irregularities" in the functioning of the West Bengal Medical Council.

The association's joint conveners Punyabrata Gun and Hiralal Konar have sent a communique to chief secretary Manoj Pant, seeking discussion on this issue. In the communique, the association expressed apprehension that in view of the "unethical" and "inhumane" transfer of release orders of doctors — which are in contravention to the provision of law as prescribed by the National Medical Council — suspicions are surfacing about the resurrection of the alleged "threat culture" in the state's healthcare sector.

The JPD has also questioned the state health department's "silence" on the disciplinary actions against doctors accused of "threat culture", although several high-powered inquiry committees have found the majority of allegations against such errant doctors to be valid.

According to JPD, the "silence" of the health department is leading to the "breach" of mutual trust, in contravention of the promise made by higher administration for early recovery of the same for the larger interest of the majority of stakeholders.