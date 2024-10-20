R.G. Kar: ‘Where will the poor people go?’ Mamata Banerjee appeals

Banerjee on Saturday, 19 October, spoke to the agitating doctors over the phone during a visit by Pant and home secretary Nandini Chakraborty to the protest site in Kolkata's Esplanade area and urged them to end the hunger strike, stating that most of their demands have been addressed while rejecting their insistence on removing the state health secretary.

The junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death for the last 16 days, demanding justice for their deceased colleague and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

So far, six doctors on hunger strike have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others remain on an indefinite fast, demanding that the state government take constructive action by Monday to resolve the deadlock.

Speaking to the doctors over the phone, the chief minister said, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services. I would request you all to withdraw your fast."

Banerjee rejected the junior doctors' demand for the removal of state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, explaining that "it is not possible to remove everyone in a department at once"

"We have already removed the DHS and DME, so please rise above politics and rejoin work," she said.

The CM stressed that the doctors should withdraw their strike and meet her at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday to further discuss their demands.

