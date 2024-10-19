R.G. Kar: Doctors threaten to go on strike on 22 October if demands not met

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have been seeking justice for their deceased colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Friday threatened to hold a strike by all medics in the state on 22 October if their demands are not met.

Stating that they are in talks with their colleagues in other states, the medics said there may also be a country-wide strike by doctors on Tuesday over the issue.

The junior medics said that they, along with senior doctors, were giving a deadline to the state government till 21 October to fulfil their demands.

"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating junior doctors, told reporters.

"Unless this is done, all the junior and senior doctors of both government and private healthcare facilities will be forced to go on strike on Tuesday," he said after a meeting between the junior doctors and their seniors in Kolkata.

Claiming that the doctors were not against the interest of the people, he said they had withdrawn their earlier cease work for the same.

"Our colleagues are holding a fast-unto-death. If the chief minister does not act by Monday, we will be forced to go on a strike on Tuesday," he said.