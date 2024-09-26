Bengal govt preventing us from organising convention on 27 Sep, say junior doctors

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front alleged that the state government has taken back its permission to allow them to hold a convention on September 27 to discuss the future roadmap for their movement for justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

The agitating medics withdrew their 11-day sit-in before the state health department headquarters Swasthya Bhawan last week and partially rejoined emergency and essential services at state-run hospitals after talks with the state government.

However, on Wednesday, 25 September after a meeting with representatives from 26 state-run and private medical colleges, the medics alleged that false cases have been slapped against those who have expressed solidarity with their movement and joined democratic protests demanding the "clean-up" of the healthcare system and arrest of all those involved in the crime.

"The administration is apparently pursuing a vindictive attitude even after we showed intention and flexibility to end the deadlock. Over one month has passed but there is not much demonstrative evidence of the probe into our colleague sister's rape and murder moving at the desired pace," one of the doctors, Aniket Mahato, said.

Alleging that the state has withdrawn its permission for the convention at a state-run auditorium, the doctors, in a statement, alleged that the government has put up roadblocks to booking other auditoriums.