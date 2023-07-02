Bengal Guv supervises situation in violence-hit Cooch Behar as fresh clashes reported

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose supervised the situation in poll violence-hit Cooch Behar district, where fresh overnight clashes were reported, officials said.

Five people were injured in the clashes that took place in Dinhata area on Saturday night.

A TMC candidate's kin was among those injured, police said.

Bose monitored the situation throughout the night from Cooch Behar circuit house, where he is staying, and issued instructions to State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, SP and District Magistrate, officials said.