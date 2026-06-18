Bengal moves SC against remission granted to 1993 Bowbazar blast convict

The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order that granted remission to Md. Rashid Khan, a life convict in the 1993 Bowbazar bomb blast case and directed his release from prison after more than three decades of incarceration.

The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday, with counsel representing the state seeking an urgent hearing on the petition. The CJI assured that the special leave petition filed by the West Bengal government would be considered for an early listing.

The challenge comes days after the Delhi High Court ordered Khan's premature release, holding that he had served over 33 years in prison and had demonstrated significant reform during his incarceration.

In its 5 June judgment, a single-judge Bench of justice Neena Bansal Krishna ruled that continued imprisonment would serve little purpose, noting that the principles of reformative justice favoured his release. The court observed that Khan's prison record reflected exemplary conduct and that there was a low likelihood of him reoffending, given his age and medical condition.

Khan was convicted under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in connection with the 1993 Bowbazar blast. He has remained in custody since March 1993.