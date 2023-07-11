Bengal panchayat polls: Counting begins amid tight security

The counting of votes for the violence-scarred three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal began amid tight security on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Votes -- held for 73,887 seats in zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat -- will be counted in 339 venues across 22 districts of the state. Altogether 2.06 lakh candidates were in the fray.

"The counting began at 8 am, and it is likely to continue for two days. It will take time for all the ballot papers to be counted and compile results. We hope that a trend will be available by the end of the day," an SEC official said.

All the counting venues will be manned by armed state police personnel and one company of central forces. Prohibitory orders under Sec 144 of CrPC were imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents, an official said.