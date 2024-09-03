R.G. Kar Case: Bengal actor-playwright returns state award in protest

Chandan Sen, an acclaimed playwright, on Tuesday, 3 September announced that he was returning a state award conferred to him in 2017 by the West Bengal government to express solidarity with the protesting junior doctors and medical students over the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Sen was conferred the 'Dinabandhu Mitra Award', the state's highest award in the field of theatre in 2017, which he now wants to return to the state government along with the award money by cheque.

“I feel insulted how a legislator made sweeping comments yesterday about the recipients of the state awards who are protesting on the R.G. Kar issue now. Hence I have decided to return the award to the state government. I have also decided to return the award money of Rs 25,000 to the state government. I want to stay just as one of the protesters. I have already forwarded an email communique to the state government in the matter,” Sen said.

On Monday, 2 September while addressing a gathering actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress legislator Kanchan Mallick raised questions about the celebrities protesting on the R.G. Kar issue and asked whether they will return their state awards.

However, in the face of large-scale criticism even from people from his own fraternity, Mallick later tendered a public apology.