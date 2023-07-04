Bengal politics long entwined with violence: Analysts

The ongoing bloodshed in West Bengal over the July 8 rural polls has once again brought the issue of political violence into focus.

This has long been entwined with state politics due to factors like economic conditions and prolonged single-party rule, analysts said.

In the run-up to the three-tier panchayat polls, 10 lives have so far been lost and several others injured, as clashes among political parties and attacks on rivals have become all too common, indicating the close association between politics and violence in the state.

The 2003 panchayat polls gained notoriety for its death toll of 76, with more than 40 killed on the day of the elections.