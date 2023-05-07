Bengal's legal, political brains pitch for Jantar Mantar-like 'opposition space'

"Jantar Mantar being located in the national capital, the focus of the international community is always there. So, at times, the rulers, whoever is in power, often hesitate to blatantly choke the opposition voices there. Jantar Mantar has proved an ideal space for opposition voices," he added.



The BJP's state spokesman, while agreeing that generally the state government is reluctant to give permission for rallies or public meetings on any issue that goes against it, said that the administration is especially aggressive when the rally or the meeting is organised by the BJP or any of its affiliated bodies.



"Look at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. These days it has become a permanent hub for protest against our party or the Union government. But no protesting body, political or apolitical can complain of denial of permission to protest there. Here in West Bengal while earlier the Trinamool Congress government was reluctant to permit any opposition rally or public meeting, of late they have started being soft towards the CPI(M). This is the chief minister's ploy to project the CPI(M) as an equal opposition like the BJP, so that the anti-incumbency votes in the state get divided," Bhattacharya said.