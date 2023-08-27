Bengaluru voted best place to live in, but its citizens reel under inflation

The people of Karnataka despite it being one of the most prosperous and contributing states in the country are worst affected by inflation in every sector.

The results of the assembly elections in Karnataka showed how ordinary people suffered due to the rising prices of staples, and veggies and the overall cost of living index.

The guarantee schemes of the Congress, which were rubbished by the BJP leadership as the politics of freebies, helped the grand old party to register a thumping victory in the elections. The Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made inflation a major issue in the elections which struck a chord with the people.

However, the IT sector is giving a boost to this scenario by helping the economy of Karnataka, according to experts.