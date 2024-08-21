Bharat Bandh: Dalits, Adivasis protest against SC’s sub-classification verdict

The Supreme Court’s ruling, which aims to facilitate targeted protections for the most disadvantaged groups within the SC/ST categories through fixing sub-quotas, has been met with mixed reactions.

While the judgement is seen, by some, as a step towards equitable distribution of reservation benefits, it has also raised concerns among Dalit and Adivasi leaders.

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has voiced strong opposition, arguing that the ruling threatens to fragment the unity among the SC/ST communities.

The organisation has demanded that the Modi government should enact a new law safeguarding the reservation rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) by including them in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, thereby making it immune to judicial scrutiny.

It is noteworthy that the Bharat Bandh led by SC/ST groups received significant support from opposition leaders.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, backed the protests and called them a 'positive effort' to protect reservation rights. 'This movement will instil new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will serve as a shield against any tampering with reservation,' Yadav wrote, emphasising that peaceful protest is a democratic right.