'Bharatiya Jumla Party' deceived people with grand poll promises: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday, 23 April, alleged the BJP government has "de facto reduced" ration under a scheme in Chhattisgarh and claimed the "Bharatiya Jumla Party" has once again "deceived" the people with its grand election promises.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his poll rallies in Dhamtari and Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh.

"Was cutting rations a part of Modi ki Guarantee to Chhattisgarh's people? Why has the Modi Sarkar failed to support Janjgir's Kosa Silk industry? Why has the PM failed to deliver on Adivasi welfare?" Ramesh said.

Elaborating on what he claimed were "Jumla details", Ramesh said married women in Chhattisgarh have been "duped by 'Modi ki Guarantee'."

"During the Assembly elections in 2023, the PM gave 'Modi ki Guarantee' that married women in Chhattisgarh would receive Rs 1,000 per month under the Mahatri Vandana Yojana scheme. What the PM did not specify were all the terms and conditions of his 'guarantee'. A large number of women were eventually excluded from the scheme, including pensioners who are only being paid the difference amount after receiving their pension," Ramesh said.

"The BJP government has also de facto reduced the ration for Prathmikta families to just 5 kg per person, despite having promised much more before the polls. The Bharatiya Jumla Party has once again deceived the people with its grand election promises. Given his track record, does the PM really think that people can believe in 'Modi ki Guarantee'?" he asked.