Bhima-Koregaon case: SC grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira; imposes conditions

The Supreme Court granted bail on Friday to two of the accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who have been in Mumbai’s Taloja jail since August 2018 for alleged offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia granted the bail after the Bombay High Court rejected their bail application in December 2021. The bench had reserved the verdict on March 3. While granting the bail, the judges noted that they have been in custody for five years.

“While forming our opinion, we juxtaposed the appellants’ case based on Articles 14 and 21 with allegations [against them], and considering fact that almost five years have elapsed, we are satisfied they have made out case for bail,” said Justice Bose.