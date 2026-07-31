Bhiwandi building collapse toll now 10, structure declared unsafe in 2020

The death toll rose to 10 with three more injured after a four-storey residential building, declared 'dangerous' by the local civic body in 2020 and allegedly undergoing unauthorised repairs, collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town late on Thursday night, officials said.

On Friday, 31 July, rescue teams continued searching for three people feared trapped under the debris several hours after the collapse.

A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar, around 50 km from Mumbai, came crashing down at around 11.20 pm on Thursday.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and the municipal fire brigade recovered 10 bodies from the rubble as excavators, sniffer dogs and other equipment were deployed in the search for survivors, officials from the district disaster management cell said.

The four-storey building comprised 48 rooms, 12 on each floor. According to officials, residents heard loud cracking noises at around 9.00 pm and began evacuating the premises with the help of neighbours. While many residents managed to escape, the building's B-wing collapsed before everyone could get out.

Five of the deceased were identified as Shamim Shaikh (32), Ranjeet Singh (45), Miraj Rasul Shaikh (34), Santosh Kumar Pandey (42) and Shamim Ansari (30). The identities of the remaining victims were yet to be officially confirmed.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) said it had classified the building as 'dangerous' in September 2020 and had repeatedly asked the owners to submit a structural audit report. After continued non-compliance, eviction notices were issued on 5 June this year, and the building's electricity and water lines were disconnected.

Despite this, the owners allegedly began structural repair work without obtaining the civic body's permission. According to the BNCMC, a civic team led by an assistant municipal commissioner inspected the building on Thursday, hours before the collapse, and found it structurally unstable. Around 40 residents and labourers were evacuated immediately.