Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 9, rescue operations continue

Teams from the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies immediately reached the site and launched rescue efforts. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to clear the rubble, though officials said darkness, unstable debris and the scale of the collapse have slowed operations.

Survivors recalled moments of panic and desperation as the structure came crashing down.

Deepak Kumar Yadav, who survived the collapse, told IANS that repair work was being carried out near the building before the tragedy. He said residents were asleep after dinner when they heard a deafening sound, forcing them to flee in confusion. In a desperate bid to escape, he jumped from the first floor.

Another survivor, Sangeeta Prajapati, said she was in the parking area when she heard the building cracking. As she tried to run to safety, the structure collapsed, leaving her injured.

Abhay Kumar Yadav, another survivor, described the chaos inside the building, saying residents struggled to find an exit as the collapse unfolded. He said he jumped from the first floor and suffered a leg fracture, while local residents helped others escape using a ladder.

The tragedy has also left families anxiously searching for missing loved ones. Neha Singh, a resident of the building, said her husband Ranjeet Singh went downstairs shortly before the collapse and has remained untraceable since. She said his phone continues to ring, but there has been no response.

Authorities said rescue teams are working continuously to locate anyone who may still be trapped. Despite challenging conditions, emergency personnel continue to sift through the debris in a race against time, hoping to find survivors beneath the ruins.

The collapse has once again raised concerns over the safety of ageing and structurally compromised buildings in densely populated urban areas, highlighting the urgent need for strict monitoring and timely action on unsafe structures.

With IANS inputs